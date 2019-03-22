Being Out Was Hard – Leeds Talent On Watching On From Sidelines

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United talent Jack Clarke has revealed it was hard to watch on from the sidelines while he was out of action and admits he loved being back in the mix against Sheffield United last weekend.



Clarke, who was promoted to the first team last summer, has been a promising performer under Marcelo Bielsa so far this season.











The 18-year-old featured on a regular basis for the first team after late November until last month, when he picked up a virus during the game against Middlesbrough.



Despite it not being a serious injury, the Whites opted to remain cautious with the talented youngster as he watched on from the sidelines and played for the Under-23s, before returning to action against Sheffield United last Saturday.





And Clarke has revealed it was difficult to watch on from the gym during his time away from the pitch as he continued to work on a return to the first team.



The Whites talent also admitted he loved being back on the pitch for the first team at Elland Road after missing a little more than a month due to his illness.





“It was hard to be honest, watching the lads go out, watching the lads play and doing well and not being as involved as I’d want to be, it was difficult”, Clarke told LUTV.



“I loved it [returning to action against Sheffield United], obviously taking the result out of the equation because it wasn’t what we wanted from the game.



“But loved being back involved [with the team], loved being back in front of the fans at Elland Road and just loved to be back playing.”



Clarke, who is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2021, has scored two goals in 17 appearances across all competitions for Leeds this term.

