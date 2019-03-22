Doubt He’ll Make Wembley – Portsmouth Boss With Injury Update As Sunderland Final Looms

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has provided an injury update on both Viv Solomon-Otabor and Ronan Curtis, ahead of his side's EFL Trophy final against Sunderland at Wembley at the end of the month.



Pompey, who are chasing automatic promotion alongside Sunderland, Barnsley and Luton Town, return to action in League One when they face relegation battlers Shrewsbury Town away from home on Saturday.











The Black Cats are not in action this weekend due to the international break and will be gearing up for the EFL Trophy showdown between the two sides at Wembley next week.



Jackett’s men have been rocked by a few injuries and the Pompey boss has provided an update on Solomon-Otabor and Curtis ahead of the meeting with Shrewsbury.





The Welshman revealed that Solomon-Otabor looks likely to miss both games against Shrewsbury and Sunderland due to his calf problem, though Curtis remains positive about returning in time for the cup final at Wembley.



“Viv certainly won’t be fit for the Shrewsbury game and I doubt he’ll make Wembley. I’d suggest it would be the week after that before he’s available”, Jackett told the club’s official website.





“Ronan’s very positive about training in the middle of next week and will have the stitches out next Tuesday.



“He tells me that he’ll be training on Wednesday morning and he’s got a good attitude.



"There are a few ‘ifs’, but hopefully he can have a few days back to put himself in contention.



"We’ll have to see.”



Portsmouth will also be without the services of Dion Donohue, who is out due to a groin injury, for the game against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

