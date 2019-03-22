Everton and West Ham Target Edin Dzeko Sets Key Demand Amid Inter Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and West Ham target Edin Dzeko would be willing to accept a three-year contract in order to stay in Italy, with Inter considering signing him.



The veteran striker is set to enter the final year of his contract at Roma this summer and is considering leaving the Giallorossi at the end of the season.











The Serie A giants are also contemplating selling Dzeko, who reportedly clashed with Roma team-mate Stephan El Shaarawy in the dressing room in the aftermath of the club's defeat against SPAL.



Everton and West Ham have shown an interest in the former Manchester City man and are considering taking him back to England ahead of the start of next season.





Inter are also interested in the player and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the 33-year-old wants a three-year deal to convince him to stay in Italy.



The striker rejected a move to Chelsea last year and is ready to stay in Italy with the Nerazzurri.





Inter are yet to finalise whether to make a move for Dzeko, but they would have to pay a hefty transfer to Roma, who reportedly want €30m for the striker.



And it remains to be seen if the Nerazzurri can match the financial firepower of Everton and West Ham.



The Bosnian has scored 85 goals in 169 appearances for the Serie A giants since joining the club in 2015.

