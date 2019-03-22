XRegister
22/03/2019 - 11:52 GMT

I Fell In Love With Liverpool, Rangers Star Admits

 




Rangers defender Matt Polster has revealed that he fell in love with Liverpool as a teenager during a trip to England with his youth team.

Polster, who was offered a contract at Rangers in January after his successful trial with the club, has yet to make his debut for the first team at Ibrox.




The 25-year-old was poised to make an appearance against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last month, but had to withdraw from the squad due to a groin problem.

Steven Gerrard has not opted to involve him in a matchday squad since then as the defender continues to work towards earning his debut for Rangers.
 


Despite not featuring in Gerrard’s plans in recent weeks, Polster has revealed the fascination he had towards Liverpool and his current manager during his trip to Anfield.

Polster admitted he fell in love with Liverpool while visiting Anfield with his youth club in Las Vegas and added that Gerrard caught his eye the most, while insisting he is raring to get on the pitch for the Reds legend.  
 


"I came over to England as a 14 or 15-year-old with my youth club in Las Vegas”, Polster was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

"We visited Anfield and Manchester – but I fell in love with Liverpool.

“We didn't get to see a match while we were over unfortunately but from there I started watching a lot of their games once I got back home and Steven was the one who caught my eye the most.

"So it's nice to be playing under him now.

"But I want to play, I don't just want to be training under him.

"I want to play for him, so the main goal is to get on the pitch."

Polster, who is under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2021, made his senior debut for the United States last year.
 