I’m Planning To Score And Lift Trophy – Portsmouth Star Looking To Shoot Down Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth striker Omar Bogle has expressed his excitement about going back to Wembley, admitting his plan is to fire Pompey to EFL Trophy glory against Sunderland.



Bogle was part of the Grimsby Town side that beat Forest Green in the National League playoff final in 2016 to earn promotion to League Two.











The occasion was made even more special for the Cardiff City striker as he scored a brace that helped Grimsby beat their opponents 3-1 at the national stadium.



And now as he prepares to return to the venue once again, this time with Portsmouth, Bogle insists that he plans to score and lift the trophy, making it a big day not only for himself, but also for the team.





“It’s the best feeling and the plan is to go there, score again and lift the trophy", Bogle told his club's official website.



"You’re looking at a turnout of more than 80,000, so it’s going to be a great day."

