It’s Impossible, When Does Marcelo Bielsa Sleep – Athletic Bilbao Star

Athletic Bilbao star Ibai Gomez believes it is almost impossible to do as many things as Marcelo Bielsa does without foregoing sleep.



Gomez worked under the eccentric Argentine coach when Bielsa was at Athletic Bilbao and admits that there are a plethora of stories to tell about his time at the club.











The current Leeds United head coach is known for his intense commitment towards his work ethic and his idiosyncrasies, while he has set up a bed in his office at the club's training ground.



But Gomez, who was linked with Leeds in the January transfer window, insisted that Bielsa never sleeps as it is impossible to put in the amount of work he does in just 24 hours.





He conceded that every day was a fresh story with Bielsa, due to his idiosyncratic ways.



Gomez was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “Without a doubt, he is the coach I have the most anecdotes about.





“But there some, I don’t know whether I should tell.



“I think Marcelo, honestly didn’t sleep.



"Really, it is impossible to have time to do so many things in 18 to 20 hours. It is impossible really.



“Every day with Marcelo was a story.”



Bielsa has been credited for reviving Leeds, who are currently third in the Championship, and he is pushing to get the Whites promoted to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

