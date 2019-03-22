Lazio Yet To Make Move For Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno’s trip to Rome has nothing to do with him signing a pre-contract with Serie A giants Lazio.



The defender is out of contract at Liverpool this summer and the club have neither tabled a new deal nor do they plan to in order to keep the Spaniard at the club.











With his future the subject of speculation, Moreno is trying to find a new club and there were rumours that he could be joining Lazio in Italy on a free transfer at the end of the season.



Speculation heightened when he was pictured in Rome with former Liverpool star Lucas Leiva, who is currently at Lazio, and there were suggestions he was in Italy to sign a pre-contract with the club.





But according to Italian daily Leggo, Lazio have made no move for Moreno at the moment and the Spaniard is not on the verge of joining the club in the summer.



The defender was in Italy to meet Lucas, who has been his friend since his Liverpool days and there was nothing more behind the trip.





It has been claimed that the Lazio midfielder has talked about Moreno with sporting director Igli Tare, but the club have made no move for the current Reds star.

