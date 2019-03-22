XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/03/2019 - 20:32 GMT

Lazio Yet To Reach Agreement With Liverpool Starlet

 




Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye wants a shorter contract to that which Lazio have offered to him, as he prepares to leave the Reds in the summer.

The 20-year-old is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and has refused to entertain offers of a new deal from the Reds.




He is eyeing leaving Liverpool in the summer and has been on the radar of Serie A giants Lazio since the January transfer window.

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has earmarked him as a top target and despite unfruitful talks in January, the Italian outfit have continued to persist in their attempts to sign him.
 


But according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, the club and the player are yet to reach an agreement over a major aspect of the contract.

Lazio have offered him a five-year deal, but the player wants a shorter three-year contract in order to move to Italy.
 


A compromise could be reached over a four-year contract worth €500,000 per season.

Lazio are yet to finalise major details of the contract and the amount of commission due to his representatives.
 