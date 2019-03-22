Leeds United Star Expecting Twists and Turns in Promotion Battle

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has insisted there are still plenty of points to play for in the Championship, despite the Whites’ defeat to Sheffield United last weekend.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men slipped to third in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship following their 1-0 defeat to the Blades last Saturday.











The result now means that Chris Wilder’s men have a slender one-point lead over the Whites with just eight games remaining before the end of the season.



Despite their defeat to fellow promotion-chasers, Forshaw feels there is still a lot left to play for and insists there will be twists and turns between now and the end of the season.





The 27-year-old also claimed it is not right to over analyse Leeds’ defeat to Sheffield United, as they were the better team, and stressed the one-point lead means the race will go down to the wire.



“There’s lots of football to be played still, 24 points to play for so yes, there is a lot left to play for and I think there will be many twists and turns”, Forshaw told LUTV.





“You can’t really over evaluate that last game [against Sheffield United], because I think we were the better side.



“If you look at it, maybe they had the lion’s share of possession in the home game and we went on and won the game 1-0.



“We created chances, we were good again and yes, we’re only a point behind them so there’s a lot to play for.”



Leeds return to action in the Championship on 30th March, when they host relegation battlers Millwall at Elland Road.

