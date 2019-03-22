Manchester United Linked Raphael Varane Coy On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Raphael Varane has deflected questions over his long term future at Real Madrid amidst rumours of him considering leaving the club in the summer.



The 25-year-old defender has reportedly been considering ending his eight-year stint with Los Blancos at the end of the season.











There are suggestions that Varane, who has won 16 major trophies at Real Madrid, wants a fresh challenge at a new club and believes he has nothing more to achieve at the Bernabeu.



Manchester United are keeping an eye on the defender, who could command a fee in excess of €100m if he eventually decides to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.





However, the Frenchman refused to discuss his future at Real Madrid and insisted that he does not want to be drawn into transfer debates.



Asked about his future, the Real Madrid defender told French daily Le Parisien: “I don’t want to talk about my future.





“I don’t have the habit of expressing myself publicly about my future.”



Varane has a contract until 2022 with Real Madrid.

