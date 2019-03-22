XRegister
06 October 2018

22/03/2019 - 19:55 GMT

Millwall Star Keen For Side To Shrug Off FA Cup Disappointment Ahead of Leeds Clash

 




Millwall midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe believes that his team cannot dwell on their FA Cup quarter-final loss against Brighton & Hove Albion as they have nine massive games coming up to stay in the Championship, starting with Leeds United following the international break.

The Lions saw their chances of reaching the last four stage fade away as they were beaten on penalties by the team from the Premier League.




The Manchester United academy recruit insists that it was a bitter disappointment for him and he had to roll back his tears after losing so cruelly in the end.

However, Tunnicliffe also took time to insist that there is no time to ponder over the disappointment as his team now have to prepare for a battle to secure their status in the Championship.
 


He feels the nine remaining games will all be like nine finals.

“A lot of us have been in the game for a while now”, Tunnicliffe was quoted as saying by South London Press and Mercury.
 


“People know that stuff like this happens. We can’t dwell on it, because we have got nine massive games to stay in the league.

“You can’t let the disappointment linger.

"It would’ve been great to play in the FA Cup semi-final, but it wasn’t to be.

"We dust ourselves off and can take pride in our performance.

"We proved in that game, and the Birmingham one, that we’ve got more than enough to stay in the league.

"We have to build on that.”

Neil Harris' team are placed 20th in the table at present, leading relegation battlers Rotherham by just one point.
 