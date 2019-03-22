My Season Has Been Frustrating, Leeds United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Adam Forshaw has admitted it has been a frustrating season hampered by injuries for him at Elland Road this term.



Forshaw, who joined the Whites from Middlesbrough during the winter transfer window last season, missed the opening six league games of the ongoing Championship campaign.











Despite an interrupted start, the midfielder enjoyed an extended run in the playing eleven after getting back on the pitch and contributed massively to Leeds’ push for promotion during the first half of the season.



However, the 27-year-old suffered a knee injury at the beginning of last month and has subsequently missed the last eight games in the Championship for the Whites.





And the Englishman admitted he has had little luck with injuries so far this season by describing it as frustrating and also insisting he will only get back on the pitch after feeling 100 per cent ready.



“I’ve had quite a frustrating season, injury at the start then I had a decent run in the team and then this just came again at a bad time really, where it’s sort of the crunch time in the season”, Forshaw told LUTV.





“I want to make sure that I’m 100 per cent right before I come back in and hopefully, I can play a part in the last eight games.”



Forshaw could be in contention for a place in the Leeds squad that will next face Millwall at Elland Road next weekend.

