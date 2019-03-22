Now I Understand How Tough League One Is – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has admitted that he now understands how difficult the competition in League One can get during the business end of the season.



The Black Cats are not in action in League One for the next two weekends due to international call-ups and the EFL Trophy final against Portsmouth at Wembley.











Despite being only two points adrift of Barnsley in second-place at the moment, Sunderland could fall further behind, as the Tykes face Walsall and Coventry during the coming weeks.



And ahead of what could prove to be a frantic finale to the ongoing season, Ross has admitted he now understands how difficult the third division in England is during the latter stages.





The Sunderland boss claimed that every side in League One is fighting for something and with the games coming thick and fast, he is not ruling out catching leaders Luton Town either.



“I’ve never really discounted it [catching league leaders Luton] probably because I’ve got to understand how difficult this league is – every game’s so hard”, Ross was quoted as saying by The Northern Echo.





“I know people naturally get caught up in who do they play next and after that, and think ‘They’ll win this, they’ll win that.’



“I know how tough Gillingham at home is – we found that. I don’t know who they play next but it’ll be tough. Barnsley have got Walsall next – tough.



“The nature of this league is that almost everyone is fighting for something.



"I probably just always believed that we could reach a points total which will give us a good chance of success and we’re still on course for that.”



Sunderland will face Accrington Stanley away from home, when they return to action in League One after the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

