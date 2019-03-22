Portsmouth Boss Hails Sell-Out For Sunderland Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has hailed the "fantastic response" from the club's fans to buy out their entire allocation of tickets at Wembley and expects a fantastic atmosphere when Pompey take on Sunderland in the EFL Trophy final at the end of the month.



Portsmouth's last appearance at England's national stadium was back in 2010 and Jackett admits he was promised by those inside the club that the fans would turn out in their numbers.











The Portsmouth fans were allocated 40,000 tickets for the match, which were sold out within the space of eight days.



And with an equal number of Sunderland fans also expected to be in attendance on 31st March, Jackett expects the atmosphere to be electrifying.





"Portsmouth haven’t been to Wembley since 2010, so there’s great enthusiasm for it", Jackett was quoted as saying by The News.



"Inside the club it is much appreciated and good to see.





"Everybody told me a sell-out would be there. Everybody told me that would be the possibility – and it’s fantastic to see.



"It's a unique game for this particular competition, both sides have sold out their allocation, perhaps they’ll be between 80-85,000 present, which is great."



Before the big occasion at Wembley though, Portsmouth have another important league game scheduled for the weekend against Shrewsbury Town, as they look to keep their dream of playing in the Championship next season intact.

