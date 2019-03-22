Rangers Have Threats But We’re Strong Favourites – Celtic Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Tom Boyd says the Bhoys are strong favourites to seal a win against rivals Rangers, though thinks the Gers do have threats in their team.



Neil Lennon’s men return to action in the Scottish Premiership after the international break, when they host rivals Rangers in the final Glasgow derby of the season at Parkhead on 31st March.











The Bhoys have a 10-point lead over Rangers at the summit of the Premiership table and could put the title race to bed with a win against their rivals in their own backyard.



And ahead of the derby clash with Rangers, Boyd says he is sure that Celtic are firm favourites to win the clash and move one step closer to an eighth consecutive league title.





But Boyd does accept that Rangers have players within their ranks that can pose a threat.



“Yes, we start as strong favourites [to win against Rangers] at Celtic Park”, Boyd told Celtic TV.





“There’s still a couple of players at Rangers that need [to be] watched and we need to give them a game.



"But our record at Celtic Park is phenomenal.”



Celtic suffered a 1-0 defeat to Rangers when the two sides met at Ibrox in December.

