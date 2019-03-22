They Are Quality – Celtic Legend Relishing Neil Lennon Having Returning Stars Available

Follow @insidefutbol





Tom Boyd has insisted he is looking forward to the likes of Ryan Christie, Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham returning from injury in the coming weeks and boosting Celtic’s strength even further.



The Scottish champions have been in spectacular form in domestic competitions since the turn of the year after embarking on a 13-game unbeaten run.











Despite allowing Rangers to go level on points with them ahead of the winter break in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic have now opened up a 10-point lead over their rivals in the title race.



Neil Lennon has done a commendable job since replacing Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead last month and has yet to taste defeat, even without a fully-fit squad to choose from at the moment.





The likes of Christie, Rogic and Ntcham are still only recovering from injuries and Boyd has insisted their availability for selection will boost Celtic’s credentials even further in the coming weeks.



Boyd also stressed Celtic are doing well even without their services and hailed the injured trio by claiming they possess the quality to enhance any team.





“We’re doing okay even without them just now, but that just shows you the strength in depth in the squad”, Boyd told Celtic TV.



“But yes, these players are obviously more creative players that any team would be enhanced with the quality that they’ve got.



"So yes, we will be looking forward to Neil being able to get a full squad selection to be able to choose from.”



All of Christie, Rogic and Ntcham are expected to be back in full training for Celtic ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen on 13th April.

