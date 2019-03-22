Tottenham Project Is Mauricio Pochettino Project – Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Hugo Lloris has insisted that lack of trophies does not diminish Mauricio Pochettino’s extraordinary achievements as Tottenham Hotspur manager.



Pochettino has been at Tottenham since 2014 and has taken the club to a new level, with Spurs becoming a regular feature in the Champions League over the last few years.











Tottenham have also made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season for the first time since 2011 and are set to move into a swanky new stadium in the coming weeks.



Lloris stressed that Pochettino has been a major part of Tottenham’s development over the last few years and has done a brilliant job at the club.





He feels that not winning trophies at the club does not diminish the amount of good work the Argentine has carried out since joining Tottenham.



Lloris told French sports daily L’Equipe: “The Tottenham project is Mauricio Pochettino’s project.





“He has been there for years, he has done an extraordinary job.



“And even though he has not been rewarded with trophies, he is of the highest quality.”



Pochettino has been linked with a move away from Tottenham, but with Real Madrid appointing Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to carry on at Manchester United, the Argentine is unlikely to leave the north London club.

