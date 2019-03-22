Tottenham Star Insists Spurs Must Match Ambition of Top Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Hugo Lloris has indicated that Tottenham Hotspur must show a certain level of ambition in order to hold on to their top players.



Tottenham did not sign a single player over the course of the season as they decided against spending money in the last two transfer windows.











They have continued to perform on the pitch as they are third in the Premier League at the moment and have made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.



Lloris admits that he has deep attachment towards the club, which he indicated has not prompted him to consider leaving Tottenham over the last few years.





But he admits that all the good work that has been carried out over the last few years at the club must now build towards winning trophies.



And the Spurs captain is not sure how Tottenham are going to progress if they do not spend money on recruiting top players in the coming years.





Lloris insisted that some of the Spurs stars could easily play for the biggest clubs in the world and they want Tottenham to show more ambition in the future.



Asked if he is considering leaving Tottenham, the goalkeeper told French sports daily L’Equipe: “That’s a good question as at the end of the season it will be seven years since I have been at Tottenham, with all the highs and lows.



“But, if we look globally, it has been very positive and I am deeply attached to Tottenham. I like the club and the people here and to win something here would make sense.



“I can tell the difference between the start of the club the day I arrived and today. With a philosophy completely different to our competitors, we have been competitive.



“But to give credit to all that we need to win something.



“We will have one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world but we will have to evolve as well.



“I still believe it will be difficult to move to the next level without recruitment.”



He continued: “There are some very high-level players in our squad who can play for any top club in the world and they train every day to win.



“But the risk is that we can run out of steam.



“We all need to feel the ambition of the club at all levels.”



Tottenham have yet to win a trophy under Mauricio Pochettino.

