Tottenham Star Issues Transfer Warning, Sceptical of Next Level Without Spending

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has conceded that the club will need to spend money in the transfer market to move to the next level.



The north London club are currently third in the Premier League table and have made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.











However, all this has come at no cost in the market over the last season as Tottenham decided against signing any new face for the first team squad, either last summer or in the January transfer window.



Lloris admits that a new player of quality always brings something fresh to the squad but feels there is also an argument to have about the stability of a team of players who have been playing together for a while.





Asked how Tottenham have maintained their level despite not spending, the Frenchman told French sports daily L’Equipe: “You have to ask Mauricio Pochettino.



“When there is a new face, especially a player of quality, he brings freshness.





“But the good thing is we have been playing together for a few years, in fact, it has its advantages and disadvantages.”



Lloris insisted that as a player he cannot say much about what the board want in the market, but admits that without proper recruitment it would be hard for Tottenham to move to the next level.



“It is difficult to speak on this subject as it is the responsibility of the board and the president.



“It is their decision, we are still just players.



“But yes in modern football it is becoming increasingly rare. We can say it never happens anymore.



“But I think if we want to cross into the next level, it will not be enough.”

