Inter Identity Manchester United Target As Ivan Perisic Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have identified Manchester United wing target Steven Bergwijn as the replacement for Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.



Perisic was on Arsenal’s radar during the January transfer window, but Inter refused to agree to loan him to the Gunners and were only prepared to sell him in an outright transfer.











Arsenal have continued to keep tabs on the Croatian and even their north London rivals Tottenham are considering making a move for him in the summer.



Inter are reportedly preparing to let the player leave at the end of the season and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have already identified the player they want as his replacement.





The Nerazzurri have been extensively scouting PSV Eindhoven winger Bergwijn over the last few months and he is on their wish list of targets.



It has been claimed that the Dutch winger has emerged as Inter’s number one target as a replacement for Perisic.





But Inter are likely to face fierce competition for his signature from clubs such as Manchester United, who have also been keeping tabs on him.



Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been linked with an interest in the 21-year-old winger.

