Inter Scouts Watch Manchester United Target In Netherlands Clash

Inter scouts watched Manchester United wing target Steven Bergwijn in action for the Netherlands on Thursday night.



The 21-year-old winger has been in impressive form for PSV Eindhoven this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 33 appearances for the club thus far.











His performances have piqued the interest of several top clubs in Europe and the Dutch champions are expected to come under pressure to sell him in the summer transfer window.



Manchester United have regularly been monitoring his progress with a view to a move at the end of the season and he has also been linked with a move to Italy, with AC Milan and Inter showing interest.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, scouts representing Inter were present at the De Kuip when the Netherlands thrashed Belarus 4-0.



Bergwijn played the full 90 minutes and his performance was closely monitored by the Inter scouts.





Inter have been stepping up their interest in the Dutchman and he has emerged as one of the key targets for the club next summer.



Bergwijn has a contract until 2022 with PSV Eindhoven.

