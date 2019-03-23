Jadon Sancho Must Improve Decision Making – Former Ireland Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino has insisted that Manchester United linked winger Jadon Sancho still needs to learn a lot about his game going forward.



The teenage winger was part of the England team that thrashed the Czech Republic 5-0 at Wembley on Stadium on Friday night in a European Championship qualifier.











Raheem Sterling grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick, but Sancho also shone through in a wonderful England performance and bagged two assists for his effort in the clash.



The former Manchester City man has made rapid developments since joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 and has been linked with a return to England this summer with Manchester United.





Cascarino is delighted to see Sancho's rise from being a teenage sensation in the Manchester City academy to becoming a full-fledged international for England.



However, he still feels the youngster will have to work on his decision making to become a better player and further develop.





Cascarino wrote in the Times: “Jadon Sancho played second fiddle to Raheem Sterling last night and I think he is now in the position that Sterling found himself in two or three years ago.



“Sancho has had an amazing rise over the past year and it was an incredible boost to be given a lead role last night, but he is still a young lad who is learning his trade, which is normal.



“His movement is really good but one thing he still needs to master is his decision-making — when to play it simple and when to take the more ambitious path.



“But he will pick up some fantastic habits because of the players around him.”



Manchester United have been heavily linked with an interest in Sancho and the club are said to be prepared to pay big money to snare him away from Dortmund this summer.

