Paul Pogba Has Changed – Former France International

Former France international Dominique Bijotat believes Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has become more of a team player.



Pogba did not get on the scoresheet in France’s 4-1 win over Moldova on Friday night ,but his role as the midfield conductor was pivotal to the world champions’ performance in the European Championship qualifier.











The Frenchman was a major part of the team that won the World Cup and he rediscovered his club form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of Manchester United in December.



While Bijotat admits that Moldova were not the toughest of opponents and Pogba did not have to defend, he was delighted by the way the midfielder controlled the pace of the game with his incisive passing.





He is happy to see Pogba not trying too hard or doing too much and keeping his game simple, which has turned him into a better team player for France.



Bijotat told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Paul Pogba played a great match.





“Yes, he had more time without a real opponent, yes he hardly had to defend but technically he is at the top of the world.



“He controlled the tempo of the game with his passes behind the defenders, which is a fatal weapon against very low blocks.



“I found him to be consistent without embellishment, without seemingly trying too hard or try to do too much.



“Pogba has changed, it is undeniable.



“He is playing clean football and he is playing as a team man, which is new to him too.”



Manchester United are hoping that Pogba will return to the club next week fit and ready for the last stretch of the season.

