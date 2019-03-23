XRegister
23/03/2019 - 11:25 GMT

Photo: Leeds United Star Preparing For Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier

 




Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko is preparing for an international outing for Mali this evening.

Despite being born in France and capped by the country at various youth levels through from Under-16s to Under-20s, Sacko chose to represent Mali at senior international level.




He made his Mali bow last year when he turned out against Japan and has won two caps for the African country so far.

And Sacko is hoping to add to the total this evening when Mali take on South Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
 


Mali top their group with eleven points from five games, while South Sudan have yet to pick up a point and will start as big underdogs against Sacko's side.

At club level, Sacko is currently on loan in Turkey with Ankaragucu.
 


He spent the first half of the campaign on loan in the Spanish second tier at Las Palmas, but struggled to make an impression.

Sacko has a contract with Leeds which runs until the summer of 2020, but appears out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans.
 