This Is Arsenal’s Weak Point – Former Napoli Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Napoli midfielder Gaetano Fontana believes Arsenal’s Achilles heel is their defence and the Serie A giants must make most of the opportunities they will create in their Europa League tie.



Napoli and Arsenal have been drawn to face each other in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and the first leg is set to be played at the Emirates next month.











Arsenal got over a scare against Rennes in the round of 16 after losing the first leg in France but Fontana believes the Gunners are still a very talented side on the pitch.



The former Napoli midfielder believes from midfield onwards Arsenal are a very formidable team who can hurt any team on their day.





But he admits Arsenal’s defence is their problem and believes that is where Napoli can capitalise and really hurt the north London team by making most of the opportunities they will inevitably create.



The former midfielder told Italian outlet Tutto Napoli: “They are a young, carefree and very talented team, with immense quality from midfield onwards.





“Their limitation is their defence and Napoli will have to press from the front and attack.



“And take advantage of opportunities that they will surely create.”



Napoli are one of the favourites to win the Europa League and some Arsenal fans were hoping to avoid the Italians in the draw.

