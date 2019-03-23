Watford Star Pushing For Move To Italy

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu has been pushing for a move to AC Milan ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



Deulofeu had a short stint on loan at AC Milan in the past and the Rossoneri were keen to get their hands on him during the January transfer window.











But Watford refused to sell and their asking price of €30m is something AC Milan did not want to spend on the Spaniard in the middle of the season.



The Serie A giants have continued to track the winger after the end of the winter window and are considering rekindling their interest in the player in the summer.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the player himself is ready to help AC Milan in the transfer fight and is pushing for a return to the San Siro at the end of the season.



The Rossoneri have been in constant touch with Deulofeu and his representatives and are working towards putting together a deal for him.





But the roadblock remains Watford, who are unlikely to provide any discount on their €30m valuation of the former Barcelona man.

