X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/03/2019 - 20:24 GMT

Arsenal Send Scout To Check Up On Chelsea Target

 




Arsenal sent a scout to check up on Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, who has been linked with Chelsea, on Saturday.

The Gunners are looking ahead to the summer transfer window and a midfielder is expected to be high on Unai Emery's agenda.




Cagliari midfielder Barella has caught the eye of a number of clubs over the course of the last 18 months, with Chelsea and Napoli both keen to land him in the January transfer window.

He was in action for Roberto Mancini's Italy side on Saturday against Finland and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal had a scout watching him.
 


Barella scored the opening goal of the game as Italy ran out 2-0 winners.

Cagliari are braced for serious interest in Barella when the summer transfer window rolls out and have slapped a €50m asking price on the head of the 22-year-old.
 


Barella, who is admired by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, has clocked up 29 appearances for Cagliari across all competitions in the current campaign.
 