24/03/2019 - 13:08 GMT

Be Surprised If He Doesn’t Win PFA Award – Liverpool Legend On Reds Star

 




Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher feels Virgil van Dijk deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award on account of his consistent performances at the back for the Reds.

The Dutchman has managed to transform the Liverpool backline, and with him in the team, the Reds have looked a meaner outfit.




Liverpool have conceded just 18 goals in the league this season, and have the best defence in the Premier League.

Since joining Liverpool from Southampton for a club record transfer fee in the January 2018 transfer window, Van Dijk has made 60 appearances for the Reds, and Carragher feels the Dutchman’s performances this year warrant the player of the year award.
 


“With the performances he has given this year I think he’s been the best player in the Premier League”, Carragher was quoted as saying by Liverpool’s official website.

“I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t win PFA Player of the Year.
 


“When he first signed there were maybe raised eyebrows at the amount but if somebody offered you double now you probably wouldn’t take it, that’s how good he has been.

“He is at a great age and we know centre-backs go on a bit longer, so hopefully we’ll see him for the next decade.”

Chelsea’s John Terry was the last defender to win the PFA Player of the Year award, and should Van Dijk win it this season, he would be the first defender in more than a decade to pick up the accolade.

 