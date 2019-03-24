XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/03/2019 - 22:17 GMT

Benfica Supremo Vows To Increase Release Clause of Liverpool and Man City Target Joao Felix

 




Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira has vowed to increase the release clause of Liverpool and Manchester City target Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old winger made his debut for Benfica earlier in the season and has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked about youngsters in European football.




His performances have earned the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid all linked.

Felix’s contract contains a €120m release clause and that could prove to be a stumbling block as Benfica are known for being stubborn about not selling players below their buy-out clause figures.
 


And it could become trickier for his suitors as Benfica president Vieira has revealed that the club are plotting to increase the release clause figure further in order to hold on to the youngster.

“It is clear that our project of gambling on youngsters is paying off”, Benfica president Vieira told Italian daily Tuttosport when talking about Felix.
 


“There is only one sure thing: he is one of the best talents produced by Portuguese football after Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Asked if he expects clubs to agree to pay his release clause, the Benfica president said: “You should ask them.

“At the moment we are not interested in selling him and we will increase the amount of his termination clause.”

He has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances for Benfica this season.
 