Celtic Spell Wasn’t Sour, I’m Thankful To Brendan Rodgers – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has revealed he has no ill-feelings towards the Hoops after leaving abruptly in January 2018, and feels he played in some of the biggest games of his career thanks to former manager Brendan Rodgers.



Sviatchenko left Celtic for a loan move to FC Midtjylland in the winter transfer window of 2018, and the deal was made permanent in the summer.











The Dane was an integral part of the team in the 2016/17 season, when they made it to the Champions League group stage, and also won the domestic treble without losing a single game.



Sviatchenko featured in all the Champions League group games that season, and has thanked Rodgers for the chance to play on the biggest stage.





“I am a very positive person”, Sviatchenko was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“I don’t look back and think of my time at Celtic as anything sour. It was a beautiful experience for me and for my family. I loved it.





“I have Brendan to thank for some of the biggest games of my career.



“I played Champions League football and fulfilled a dream of mine to play in that environment.



"That Invincible season was so special and I have amazing memories of it.”



Sviatchenko made 63 appearances for Celtic during his time in Glasgow, and lifted five trophies with the club before departing for Denmark with Midtjylland.