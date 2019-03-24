Hope He Stays – Former Roma Star Against Departure of Everton and West Ham Target Edin Dzeko

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Roma midfielder Roberto Scarnecchia is keen for the Giallorossi not to sell Everton and West Ham United target Edin Dzeko.



The veteran striker is close to entering the final year of his contract at Roma and has been attracting attention ahead of the summer transfer window.











Everton and West Ham have been linked with wanting to take Dzeko back to the Premier League, where he played for Manchester City, while Inter are an option within Serie A.



Dzeko's future at Roma is unclear, but Scarnecchia has urged the club not to let the striker go as they seek to progress.





"I hope Dzeko stays", the former Roma man told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



"If we let the good players go then building [the team] is a problem."





Dzeko has found the back of the net 12 times for Roma this season, with five of his goals for the Giallorossi coming in the Champions League.



The 33-year-old is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, netting 50 times in the English top flight.

