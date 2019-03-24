Lazio Close In On Liverpool Under-23 Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are close to completing a deal to sign Liverpool Under-23 winger Bobby Adekanye during the summer transfer window.



The 20-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is not putting pen to paper to an extension with Liverpool.











The Dutchman is yet to play first-team football for Liverpool and is keen to leave the club in the summer in order to have more opportunities to play senior team games.



Lazio have been on his trail since January and have been in talks with the player and his representatives over a transfer at the end of the season.





And according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Serie A giants are close to agreeing a contract with the player, who is moving close to a move to Italy in the summer.



A four-year deal worth €500,000 is being discussed and the club are confident of getting the negotiations over the line soon.





Another club have shown an interest in the player, but Adekanye is tilting towards a move to the Stadio Olimpico in the coming months.



It is unclear how much Liverpool will receive in terms of compensation.

