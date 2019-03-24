XRegister
06 October 2018

24/03/2019 - 13:04 GMT

Leeds Would Be Good For Premier League, Fans Too – Former Manchester United Star

 




Former Manchester United star Andy Ritchie wants to see the Red Devils' fierce rivals Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League as he thinks it would be good news for the top flight, not least with the Whites' big travelling support.

The Whites are currently vying for an automatic promotion spot in the Championship table, and are a point behind Sheffield United, who occupy second position.




Leeds have made good progress under Marcelo Bielsa this season, and even though they have been inconsistent at times, many believe they have what it takes to finish in the top two spots.

Ritchie, who played for both Manchester United and Leeds in his playing career, admits he is keen to see the Whites go up, despite the fact they are fierce rivals of the Red Devils.
 


“You know, I would like Leeds to win promotion”, Ritchie told Manchester United’s official website.

“I know that I played for them and it was about four or five years after I left United, but I think everybody would love to see them playing in the Premier League – I really do.
 


“I think it would be good for the league."

Ritchie also believes that the fact Leeds take large numbers of fans on their travels means financially they will benefit Premier League sides.

“Listen, everybody would want their travelling fans to come to the ground, too, because they’ll make a few bob out of them!”

Leeds last played in the top flight in 2004, experiencing financial difficulties towards the end of their spell, and will hope to end their long wait for Premier League football come May.

 