Napoli Prioritise New Contract Talks With Arsenal And Liverpool Target

Napoli have prioritised offering a new contract to Arsenal and Liverpool linked midfielder Piotr Zielinski over other players.



The Polish midfielder has been one of the key parts of Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season and the Napoli boss has no interest in letting him go over the course of the summer transfer window.











Zielinski has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Liverpool mooted as two potential destinations.



Napoli are working on offering new deals to a number of their key players and Zielinski is on the club's list.





And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Serie A giants are keen to sort out the midfielder’s future first before moving on to other players.



Negotiations have been ongoing between the player’s representatives and Napoli, and the club are hopeful of tying him up on a new long term team soon.





The Serie A giants have offered him a five-year deal with no release clause.



It remains to be seen whether the player agrees to put pen to paper on a new contract with Napoli or waits until the summer, when offers for his services may arrive.

