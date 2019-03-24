XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/03/2019 - 15:08 GMT

No Escape From Rangers Pressure Admits Steven Gerrard Despite Liverpool Outing

 




Steven Gerrard has admitted he could not forget the pressure associated with being Rangers manager even for 90 minutes of Liverpool Legends action on Saturday.

Gerrard turned out at Anfield for a Liverpool Legends side against a legends outfit from AC Milan and popped up with the crucial goal in a 3-2 win.




The former midfielder was able to take to the pitch again, being involved in a game without the worries of having to pick a team, plot tactics or consider substitutions.

But Gerrard admits that he could not fully forget his intense job as Rangers boss, with the pressure always in the back of his mind.
 


The Liverpool legend is also keeping an eye on events at Anfield and crossing his fingers for Jurgen Klopp's men to bring back the Premier League title.

"I'm still feeling the pressure. It's in the back of my mind. I've got a day job now and all my focus is obviously on Rangers", he said at Anfeld after the match, when asked if he enjoyed being able to play without pressure, not having to worry about picking a side.
 


"But I've got one eye on Anfield and I just hope the lads can go and get us over the line because I'll be the happiest man in the world", Gerrard added.

Gerrard's Rangers face an Old Firm clash against fierce rivals Celtic next weekend, while Klopp's Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur.
 