No Escape From Rangers Pressure Admits Steven Gerrard Despite Liverpool Outing

Steven Gerrard has admitted he could not forget the pressure associated with being Rangers manager even for 90 minutes of Liverpool Legends action on Saturday.



Gerrard turned out at Anfield for a Liverpool Legends side against a legends outfit from AC Milan and popped up with the crucial goal in a 3-2 win.











The former midfielder was able to take to the pitch again, being involved in a game without the worries of having to pick a team, plot tactics or consider substitutions.



But Gerrard admits that he could not fully forget his intense job as Rangers boss, with the pressure always in the back of his mind.





The Liverpool legend is also keeping an eye on events at Anfield and crossing his fingers for Jurgen Klopp's men to bring back the Premier League title.



"I'm still feeling the pressure. It's in the back of my mind. I've got a day job now and all my focus is obviously on Rangers", he said at Anfeld after the match, when asked if he enjoyed being able to play without pressure, not having to worry about picking a side.





"But I've got one eye on Anfield and I just hope the lads can go and get us over the line because I'll be the happiest man in the world", Gerrard added.



Gerrard's Rangers face an Old Firm clash against fierce rivals Celtic next weekend, while Klopp's Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur.

