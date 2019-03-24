XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/03/2019 - 21:46 GMT

Proud To Have Played In Games Against Rangers – Former Celtic Defender

 




Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko says he is delighted to have been involved in the Bhoys' legendary fixture against Rangers.

Sviatchenko played 63 times for the Hoops, five of which were against Celtic’s arch-rivals Rangers, and lost to the Gers only once when he was part of the line-up.




The two rivals are set to lock horns after the international break next Sunday, and Sviatchenko has revealed he still gets goosebumps thinking of the clashes against Rangers in the past because of the intensity and the history involved in the fixture.

“I still have goosebumps when I think of the games against Rangers”, Sviatchenko was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.
 


“I would say it is up there with the top 5 games in the world.

“It made me proud to have been a little part of it, to have had the chance to savour that intensity, a game that is such an important historical fixture.
 


“There is not the same political feeling around it as there might have been many years ago but there is always a feeling that you are part of something that is very important.”

Celtic will look to avenge their defeat against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership as the Hoops lost 1-0 at Ibrox in late December.

With just eight games to go after the big derby game on Sunday, a win for Hoops would leave Rangers with just a mathematical and unrealistic chance of lifting the Premiership title.

 