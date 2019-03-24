Proud To Have Played In Games Against Rangers – Former Celtic Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko says he is delighted to have been involved in the Bhoys' legendary fixture against Rangers.



Sviatchenko played 63 times for the Hoops, five of which were against Celtic’s arch-rivals Rangers, and lost to the Gers only once when he was part of the line-up.











The two rivals are set to lock horns after the international break next Sunday, and Sviatchenko has revealed he still gets goosebumps thinking of the clashes against Rangers in the past because of the intensity and the history involved in the fixture.



“I still have goosebumps when I think of the games against Rangers”, Sviatchenko was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





“I would say it is up there with the top 5 games in the world.



“It made me proud to have been a little part of it, to have had the chance to savour that intensity, a game that is such an important historical fixture.





“There is not the same political feeling around it as there might have been many years ago but there is always a feeling that you are part of something that is very important.”



Celtic will look to avenge their defeat against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership as the Hoops lost 1-0 at Ibrox in late December.



With just eight games to go after the big derby game on Sunday, a win for Hoops would leave Rangers with just a mathematical and unrealistic chance of lifting the Premiership title.