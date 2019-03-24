Rangers Legend Shocked Kirk Broadfoot Not Hammered With Retrospective Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Derek Johnstone believes Kilmarnock's Kirk Broadfoot should have been punished for his altercation with Gers striker Alfredo Morelos.



The two players were involved in a scuffle close to half time when Rangers took on Kilmarnock, and replays showed Broadfoot started the altercation by clipping Morelos’ heels.











The Colombian reacted angrily, but both players avoided punishment after the Scottish Football Association's compliance officer studied the incident.



Morelos has become infamous for his temper since joining Rangers, but Johnstone is baffled Broadfoot escaped punishment for deliberately provoking Morelos, and then with his play acting.





"I have pointed out in the past when Morelos should not have reacted the way he did in certain situations, but in this case, anyone would have reacted the way he did", Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



"All he did was push Broadfoot, and the Killie defender has gone down as if Anthony Joshua has given him a right hook. He’s holding his face and his neck, it was a ridiculous piece of play-acting.



“I thought to myself at the time that if the cameras have caught that, then Broadfoot is going to get hammered.



“But what do you know? The footage goes to the Three Stooges on the Tribunal Panel and they rule there was nothing wrong with it! It is absolutely ridiculous.





“I’m disgusted by the verdict, so I have now decided that as well as having a player of the year his season, we can have the Three Stooges award of the year for the most ridiculous decision they have made throughout the season.



“For the refs, we can have the cracked whistle award, and I’ll tell you what, fair play to them, I think every referee is right up there with a chance of winning it.



“I’m not just saying it is against Rangers, because in that game alone Connor Goldson and Stuart Findlay could both have been off too.”



After escaping retrospective punishment, Morelos will be available for Rangers’ clash against Celtic in the Old Firm clash on Sunday.



With ten points separating the two rivals, Rangers will hope to reduce the deficit before the final stretch of games in the Scottish Premiership.