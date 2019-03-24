Serie A Giants Mulling Summer Move For Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is on Roma's radar as they mull who to appoint as their coach for next season.



The Giallorossi recently handed former Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri the coach's job at the Stadio Olimpico, giving him a contract running until the end of the season.











The Serie A giants are now giving consideration to who they could appoint in the summer to lead the side into next season.



And, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Leeds boss Bielsa is firmly on Roma's radar.





The Argentine's good work at Leeds has been noted and Roma could try to tempt him away from Elland Road in the summer.



Bielsa is not the only coach on Roma's radar, with the Giallorossi also considering a move for Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim.





The Portuguese coach took over at Monaco in January, tasked with guiding the Ligue 1 giants away from the drop zone in the French top flight.



Jardim has Monaco sitting in 16th, eight points above the danger zone.

