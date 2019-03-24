XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/03/2019 - 14:00 GMT

Serie A Giants Mulling Summer Move For Marcelo Bielsa

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is on Roma's radar as they mull who to appoint as their coach for next season.

The Giallorossi recently handed former Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri the coach's job at the Stadio Olimpico, giving him a contract running until the end of the season.




The Serie A giants are now giving consideration to who they could appoint in the summer to lead the side into next season.

And, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Leeds boss Bielsa is firmly on Roma's radar.
 


The Argentine's good work at Leeds has been noted and Roma could try to tempt him away from Elland Road in the summer.

Bielsa is not the only coach on Roma's radar, with the Giallorossi also considering a move for Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim.
 


The Portuguese coach took over at Monaco in January, tasked with guiding the Ligue 1 giants away from the drop zone in the French top flight.

Jardim has Monaco sitting in 16th, eight points above the danger zone.
 