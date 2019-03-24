This Is Ray of International Break Light For Rangers – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Derek Johnstone feels Gers star Alfredo Morelos’ Colombia call up is nothing short of a fairytale.



Morelos has been a key player for Rangers so far this season, and featured for Colombia in their 1-0 win against Japan on Friday.











After his debut in September 2018 against Venezuela, the substitute appearance against Japan was only Morelos’ second cap for Colombia.



Morelos has gone on to make 87 appearances for Rangers since joining the club in the summer of 2017, and has been the most prolific striker in the Scottish Premiership as he leads the goalscoring charts this season.





Following Scotland’s disappointing showing against Kazakhstan, Johnstone feels Rangers fans will take pride in Morelos’ rise from humble beginnings.



“One ray of light in this gloomy international break as a Scotland and Rangers fan has been Morelos getting called up,” Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“The story is a fairytale.



“He’s had to leave his country at a young age to better himself, he’s gone to Finland and scored the goals that have got him noticed, come to Rangers and he is now their main striker with 29 goals already this season.”



Morelos will hope to feature in Colombia’s clash against South Korea on Tuesday, before returning to help the side against their arch-rivals Celtic next weekend.