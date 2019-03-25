XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/03/2019 - 21:37 GMT

Arsenal and Dortmund With Eyes On Ligue 1 Attacker

 




Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are mulling a summer swoop for Guingamp attacker Marcus Thuram.

The 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Sochaux, is currently battling to try to help Guingamp maintain their Ligue 1 status and his performances have not gone unnoticed.




Thuram has netted seven times in the French top flight so far, a tally that includes goals against Bordeaux, Lyon and Monaco.

The forward's displays have seen Arsenal and Dortmund take note of his talents, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.
 


No firm offers have yet been made for Thuram, but Arsenal and Dortmund could slap in bids at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is tipped to be available at the end of the campaign for a reasonable price.
 


Guingamp currently sit third from bottom in the Ligue 1 standings, inside the relegation playoff spot and just one point above the automatic drop zone.

Thuram will take a break from league action this weekend as Guingamp hunt cup glory in the final of the French League Cup against Strasbourg.
 