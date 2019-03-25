I Love It At Norwich Says Canaries’ Premier League Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United llinked Jamal Lewis has insisted he is happy with life at Norwich City and the opportunity to be part of something under Daniel Farke at Carrow Road.



Lewis, who played every single minute of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers during the international break this month, has been a consistent performer for the Canaries this term.











The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most sought-after defenders in the Championship this season, with West Ham having been linked with him.



However, despite the interest from the Premier League side, Lewis has insisted he is happy with life at Norwich under the watchful eye of Farke.





The full-back also admitted he is relishing the opportunity to be part of something this season, as the Canaries continue to push for automatic promotion to the Premier League.



Lewis even went on to stress that he is enjoying being in the dressing room at Carrow Road as the players are very closely knit amongst themselves and the fans.





“I love it at Norwich”, Lewis was quoted as saying by the Eastern Daily Press.



“Being part of something this year has been really good at this early stage of my career.



"I’ve really relished it and just grabbed it with both hands.



“I’ve enjoyed the changing room, it’s really close knit and together so I’ve really enjoyed having this experience with the fans and the players in the changing room.”



Lewis, who came up through the ranks at Norwich, has notched up 33 appearances in the Championship so far this term.

