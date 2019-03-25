I Miss Brazil A Lot But Liverpool Have Helped – Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson has stressed he is happy at Anfield, as he feels at home on Merseyside due to the warm reception from his team-mates and the fans.



Alisson, who joined the Reds from Roma last summer, has made his presence felt between the sticks at Anfield so far this season.











The Brazilian shot-stopper has been a star performer for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s men actively involved in the Premier League title chase as well as the Champions League.



Alisson has notched up 20 clean sheets from his 39 appearances across both competitions, while contributing massively to the Reds being the meanest defence in England’s top flight this term.





And following his impressive performances for the Merseyside giants, Alisson has stressed he is happy at the club, admitting Anfield feels like home due to the reception from his team-mates and the fans.



The 26-year-old also added that his family have played a huge role in helping him settle down on Merseyside and tipped his hat to everyone at the club for giving him a warm welcome.





“Above all I feel at home here. Home is where the heart is and where the family is. My family is here, my daughter and my wife live here and my parents come when they can”, Alisson told the official Liverpool FC magazine.



“My brother lives in Portugal, which is not too far, and comes when he can. That helps when I’m missing them.



“When I think about Brazil, I miss it a lot but I have been welcomed here and I feel very much at home.



“The whole group received me very well. The fans have been very kind too, as have the technical team, so I’m really happy here in Liverpool.”



Liverpool will next face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, as the Premier League returns to action following the international break.

