Incredible – Spurs Talent Delights At Scoring At New Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dilan Markanday has admitted it was an incredible feeling to score for the Under-18s during the first ever game at Spurs’ new stadium on Sunday.



Spurs maintained their unbeaten start in the southern division of the Under-18 Premier League against Southampton on Sunday during the inaugural match at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.











Markanday produced a starring display as the youngsters turned on the style with a convincing 3-1 win over their counterparts at the end of the full-time whistle.



The 17-year-old was elated with the feeling of scoring in the first ever game played out at Spurs’ new stadium and admitted it was an incredible feeling which is hard to describe at the same time.





Markanday also stressed the Under-18s must keep pushing to win the league title by making the best use of the games in hand over league leaders Arsenal at the moment.



“It’s hard to describe, I’m speechless! It was such an incredible feeling”, Markanday told the club’s official website.





“We all knew that Southampton are a very good team and we have to keep pushing to try to win the league.



“We’ve got games in hand against (leaders) Arsenal and we had to win this game to try to make sure we can stay up there.”



In addition to Markanday, both J’Neil Bennet and Harvey White got on the scoresheet for Spurs before Kornelius Hansen netted a consolation goal for the visitors.

