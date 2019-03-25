Just Doing My Job – Leeds Star Shrugs Off Superb International Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has shrugged off his brilliant save towards the end against Belarus by insisting he was just doing his job to help out Northern Ireland.



Michael O’Neill’s men registered a 2-1 win over Belarus to make it two wins out of two games from their Euro 2020 qualifiers during the international break.











Josh Magennis scored the decisive late winner in the 87th minute, after Jonny Evans’ opening goal was cancelled out by an equaliser from Ihar Stasevich in the first half.



However, the hosts still had to rely on a brilliant save from Peacock-Farrell in stoppage time to deny Belarus and Pavel Nekhaychik from point-blank range, as they held on for a massive three points.





Despite conjuring a match-winning save on the night, Peacock-Farrell played down the excitement by insisting he was just doing his job for the team.



The Whites star also credited the Northern Ireland defenders for their valiant efforts throughout the game and stressed he is just happy to contribute to the team.





“Just doing my job, trying to do the best as I can”, Peacock-Farrell responded to the BBC when he was asked about the brilliant save he made against Belarus.



“I was there when I was needed and to maintain the three points, obviously I’m happy on that front.



“It’s nice, I’ve had to be called upon only once or twice in the game which is great from a defensive point of view.



“I’m just happy that I can contribute to the team.”



Peacock-Farrell went on to claim the confidence within the Northern Ireland camp is sky high after two straight wins and hailed his team-mates for being more clinical in attack during recent games.



“The confidence is high [within the team after two wins in a row]”, he continued.



“I think it’s really positive that we’re putting our chances away and against Estonia we had 15 shots and if you look at that, it’s impossible not to score and we’re dominating games, playing really good football and we’re much more clinical.”



Northern Ireland are currently leading Group C in the Euro 2020 qualifiers with six points, ahead of the likes of Germany and the Netherlands.

