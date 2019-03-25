Leeds Game Huge, We’re Focused On It – Millwall Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard insists the Lions are focusing on Leeds United this weekend, despite realising they missed out on a golden opportunity by going out of the FA Cup.



The Lions failed to book themselves a place in the FA Cup semi final against Manchester City at Wembley as they lost their quarter-final match against Brighton & Hove Albion via penalties.











Leonard admits that Millwall would have relished progressing in the FA Cup, but the side must now focus on Leeds.



Neil Harris' side are currently placed 20th in the table and are fighting to retain their Championship status, with just one point separating themselves from relegation battlers Rotherham.





And therefore Leonard insists that the focus for his team has shifted to getting the best out of the Leeds game on 30th March.



“You can look at it from two aspects”, Leonard was quoted as saying by the South London Press and Mercury.





“It would be a hell of a day out for the football club – for the fans and players to get to Wembley.



"You’re going up against probably the best team in the world.



“But, on a positive note, it is probably going to help in the long run not having that day out and everything around that game.



"It would have been a very difficult one.



“It’s still a little bit frustrating and we’re disappointed.



"But the focus is just on a huge game at Leeds and getting some much-needed points as soon as we can.”



Leeds were knocked out of the automatic promotion places in the Championship before the international break after losing against Sheffield United.

