Marcelo Bielsa Pushes You To Your Limits – Leeds United Star

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has insisted he is learning new things every day under Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa and admits he wants to play regularly whether for club or country.



Peacock-Farrell has endured a difficult spell at Elland Road since the arrival of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid during the winter transfer window.











The Northern Irishman had been a regular under Bielsa during the first half of the season, but has failed to feature for the first team since mid-January.



However, Casilla is suspended for the meeting against Milwall on Saturday and Peacock-Farrell, who will almost certainly start the game, has insisted he is learning new things every day under Bielsa.





The Whites shot-stopper also expressed his delight after clocking the full 90 minutes during Northern Ireland’s two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus by admitting he loves stepping out and playing regularly whether for club or country.



"I'm learning a lot. I'm learning new things every day. He pushes you to the limits and trains you under stressful conditions”, Peacock-Farrell was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.





"All of it is preparing you right for the game on Saturday.



"I want to play whether I'm with Leeds or Northern Ireland.



"You can't beat playing.



“You can't get that feeling anywhere else other than stepping out and playing 90 minutes.



"That's what I love."



Peacock-Farrell, who is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2020, has kept 10 clean sheets from 27 appearances in the Championship for Leeds this season.

