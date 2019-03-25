Middlesbrough Unlikely To Meet West Ham’s Striker Asking Price Without Promotion

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough are unlikely to meet the demands set by West Ham United for the permanent signing of Jordan Hugill if they fail to clinch promotion, according to the Northern Echo.



Hugill, who joined Boro from West Ham on a season-long deal last summer, has netted just six goals from 30 appearances in the Championship so far this term.











The 26-year-old is expected to be offloaded by West Ham in the summer after failing to make an impression on Manuel Pellegrini.



Despite his disappointing form so far this season, it is claimed that West Ham value Hugill in the region of £10m, as they aim to avoid a loss on the deal that took him from Preston North End to east London last year.





However, Boro’s financial budget for next season will be affected by whether or not the club win promotion and they seem unlikely to be able to meet the demands set by West Ham, should they continue in the Championship for another year.



Tony Pulis' side are still in the mix to win promotion from the Championship and sit within the playoff places, in fifth.





It remains to be seen what other sides might be interested in looking to land Hugill in the summer.



Hugill has a contract at the London Stadium that runs until the summer of 2022.

