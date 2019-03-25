Sheffield United Must Not Think They’ve Broken Leeds United – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that the biggest mistake Sheffield United could make will be to think that they have ended the Whites' automatic promotion push.



Sheffield United edged out Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road before the international break to knock the Whites out of the top two in the Championship.











The win helped Chris Wilder's men gain the advantage over Leeds in the race for automatic promotion.



However, Prutton believes that it would be wrong to assume that the race for the top two spots is over. The 37-year-old cited examples of the league table changing shape previously this season, to insist that there is no reason why it cannot change yet again.





The former Southampton man also took time to insist that it would have been a telling blow for Leeds if there were only two or three games left to be played.



But Prutton stressed there is time for the picture to change.





"It’s a huge result, don’t get me wrong, but it would only have felt like a telling blow if Sheffield United had a couple of games left to play", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"At that stage there might have been no way back for Leeds but in the cold light of day, it’s still March and there are eight fixtures to go. I’m pretty sure the buzz in Sheffield United’s camp will have already turned into a sharp focus on their next match against Bristol City.



"I‘ve no gut feeling for how this fight will end, except to say that there’s no way Leeds are done and dusted in third place.



"The top two positions have changed hands so many times already this season and it would be typical of football if, having lost a massive derby at home, results this weekend shot Leeds back into second."



Prutton feels that the biggest mistake Sheffield United could make is to think the win was decisive.



"Both Chris Wilder and Marcelo Bielsa have been around the game long enough to know that the impetus gained last Saturday is pretty flimsy and easily lost.



"The biggest threat to the Blades is that they think they’ve broken Bielsa’s back."



The Whites resume their domestic campaign with a match against Millwall on Saturday, while Sheffield United are in action against Bristol City.



