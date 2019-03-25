Spell Out Of Leeds United Side Has Been Character Building – Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell believes that warming the bench after the arrival of Kiko Casilla at Elland Road has helped him to build his character.



Peacock-Farrell, who made his senior debut under Paul Heckingbottom last season, was the first choice option between the sticks for Marcelo Bielsa during the first half of the ongoing season.











However, the addition of Casilla from Real Madrid during the January transfer window has resulted in the Northern Irishman being relegated to the bench for the Whites.



The 22-year-old has not featured for the first team since 19th January, but feels his spell away from the pitch has helped him build his character.





Peacock-Farrell conceded it was difficult to stay away from the action, but is keen on taking the positives out of it and working on things that will eventually help him when the next opportunity arrives.



"It has been difficult and character building”, Peacock-Farrell was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.





“You have to try and take the positives out of it.



"It was an opportunity for me to work on a few things, get in the gym and build on things that way as well.



“No one likes not playing because we are in this sport to play so it was a new experience for me to sit out and watch someone else play."



Peacock-Farrell produced two stunning saves for Northern Ireland against Belarus and Estonia in the country's Euro 2020 qualifiers, as he finally got some minutes under his belt during the international break.

