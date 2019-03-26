XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/03/2019 - 13:50 GMT

Absolutely Surreal – Leeds United Talent After Clinching Title

 




Leeds United talent Ryan Edmondson has admitted it has been a surreal experience to play an integral role in the Whites Under-23s' journey to the Professional Development League North title.

Edmondson, who joined the Whites academy from York City in 2017, netted a brace during the 2-0 win over Colchester United to help Leeds Under-23s lift the Professional Development League North title on Monday.




The 17-year-old has been in sparkling form for Carlos Corberan’s champions this term and capped off a brilliant campaign by bagging his 14th and 15th goals of the season against Colchester.

And following his match-winning performance for the young Whites, Edmondson has admitted it has been a surreal experience to play an integral role for the Under-23s title-winning campaign.
 


The striker also revealed that he did not expect to thrive so well in the competition this season and described the feeling of lifting the title in the end as amazing.

“[It’s been] absolutely surreal [to be part of this Under-23s group]”, Edmondson told LUTV.  
 


“I mean, coming from a lower league club, kind of from around this area, it’s been amazing, especially to thrive in that as well, I never expected it myself.

“So to be able to give goals to the club, help the lads get to the league title, it’s amazing.”

Despite his impressive brace, Edmondson conceded he should have scored more from the chances that were there for the taking, but stressed it was indeed a strong performance and lauded the ‘incredible’ support bestowed on them by the fans throughout the season.

“It should have been about four [instead of the two goals], I’ll beat myself up about that, but two goals it’s amazing and obviously a clean sheet for the lads, it was a strong performance”, he continued.

“We had to dig deep, they were a good side, especially with these lads down here as well, it’s amazing, the support we get down here is incredible.”

Edmondson, who has made two appearances for the senior team under Marcelo Bielsa this term, has a contract at Elland Road that runs until 2021.
 